Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 74.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 239,091 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.14 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

