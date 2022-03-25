CVA Family Office LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 230.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after buying an additional 136,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.66. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

