Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Avangrid by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 25,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Avangrid by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGR opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

