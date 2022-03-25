TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

