TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $15.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.