Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Issues Earnings Results

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HOWL stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

