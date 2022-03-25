Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $374.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.