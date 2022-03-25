ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.78 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $148.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ContraFect by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ContraFect by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ContraFect by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About ContraFect (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.