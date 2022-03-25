CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 858 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

IJT opened at $126.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $116.25 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

