Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded at TheStreet

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,367,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

