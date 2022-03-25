2,374 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

