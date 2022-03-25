ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $62,972.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $22.22 million and approximately $62,972.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,721.18 or 0.99875087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.94 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00134135 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00270912 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004915 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001560 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

