Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

