BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Trading Up 2.7%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00. Approximately 377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.8515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

