CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Up 0.7%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.95 ($10.93) and last traded at €9.82 ($10.79). 39,248 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.75 ($10.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $318.00 million and a P/E ratio of 31.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.01.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile (ETR:CCAP)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

