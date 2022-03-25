Gas (GAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.29 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.07 or 0.00011326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $51.37 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.12 or 0.07099871 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,673.07 or 0.99767639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.