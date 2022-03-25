FUTURAX One Day Volume Reaches $30.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded down 95.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $21,674.62 and approximately $30.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00322797 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005298 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000643 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.96 or 0.01246084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

