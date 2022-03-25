CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $158.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNMD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in CONMED by 238.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.91. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

