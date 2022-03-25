Prosper Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.84 Million (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

