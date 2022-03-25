China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading 1.3% Higher

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 311,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of China Xiangtai Food by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

