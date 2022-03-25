Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post -$1.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the highest is ($0.77). Wayfair posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to $6.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.75.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Wayfair by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $354.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.78.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

