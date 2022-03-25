Brokerages Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) PT at $9.25

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
USX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
In other news, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 in the last ninety days. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of USX stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $208.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)
US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.
