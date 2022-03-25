Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.19.

PNW opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

