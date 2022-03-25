David Rudnitsky Sells 11,638 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 223,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.