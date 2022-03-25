David Rudnitsky Sells 11,638 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Yext stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.
About Yext (Get Rating)
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
