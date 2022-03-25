Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Equal Weight

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

