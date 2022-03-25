CVA Family Office LLC Buys 793 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 211.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $240.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.98. The firm has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

