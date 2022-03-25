Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

