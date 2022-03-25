Waypoint REIT Limited (ASX:WPR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Waypoint REIT Limited (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0411 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Waypoint REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01.

In other news, insider Hadyn Stephens 101,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th.

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

