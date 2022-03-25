First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
FWRG stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.