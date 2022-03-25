First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Watch Restaurant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FWRG stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

