Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $9.40 on Friday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $291.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 430,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 80,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 152.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

