Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 604.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 182.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 199.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.