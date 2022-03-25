Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.
Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.83.
FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
