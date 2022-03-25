Celsion (CLSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Celsion to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

CLSN stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Celsion has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.