Celsion (CLSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Celsion to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.
CLSN stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Celsion has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
