INVO Bioscience (INVO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:INVO opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.80.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.
