Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Sunlight Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.