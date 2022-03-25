Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADEX. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADEX stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

