Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) PT at $3,600.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

