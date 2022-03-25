Strike (STRK) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $40.82 or 0.00091154 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $128.11 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.12 or 0.07099871 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,673.07 or 0.99767639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,138,644 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

