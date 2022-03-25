Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

