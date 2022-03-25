Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $27.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.