Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $6.76 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $584.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

