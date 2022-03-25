Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

