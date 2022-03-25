Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.