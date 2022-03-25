Wedbush Comments on Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.30. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 236,083 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 249,793 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $28,192,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

