Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Concord Acquisition by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 19,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Coltrane Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CND stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Concord Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

