Private Ocean LLC Takes Position in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.