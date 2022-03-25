ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $581.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 509.73, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.57.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

