Private Ocean LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 248.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,515,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

