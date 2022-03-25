ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $253.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.25.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $310.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

