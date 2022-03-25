Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $301,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.89%.
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
