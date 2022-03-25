Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

