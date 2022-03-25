5,286 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

